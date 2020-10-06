Health officials in Nottingham are 'anticipating' that the city 'will be' placed on the Government's watchlist later this week.

It's following a rise in coronavirus cases - the latest NHS data shows city's cases are around 384 per 100,000 people in the seven-day average.

Most boroughs in Nottinghamshire also saw a rise, with cases in Newark and Sherwood up from 44 to 117 per 100,000 people.

The Director of Health for the City Council, Alison Challenger says the increase in cases is 'significant and worrying'.

She believes the government are likely to ask local leaders to put increased safety measures in place later this week.

The city and the borough of Newark and Sherwood is now experiencing a higher infection rate than Leicester.

The city council is asking people to take urgent steps now to not mix indoors with people from other households - unless they're in your support bubble.

Students in the city are also being advised to remain in their social bubbles and not mix in their homes with people from other households.

We are reaching a critical point in managing the spread of the virus as we head towards winter.. we have to continue to work together by sticking to the rules and following a few important rules and guidelines. This will help to stop the spread of Covid-19 in Nottingham. Nottingham City Council, Leader Cllr David Mellen:

