Part of Birmingham city centre cordoned off following "serious assault"

Police are examining CCTV footage to trace at least 2 people they believe to have been involved in a serious assault in Birmingham.

Part of the city centre remains cordoned off as West Midlands Police officers investigate the alleged attack that happened on Monday night (5 October).

2 men were reportedly causing trouble in a convenience shop in Upper Dean Street around 10:30pm.

It's believed a fight then broke out and one man was punched and seriously hurt.

The injured man, who has still not been identified, was taken to hospital where he remains with a serious head injury.

CCTV footage shows the alleged offenders running through the city centre via the outdoor markets and up the steps past St Martins Church.

Upper Dean Street remains sealed off, in addition to the outdoor market and the steps by St Martin’s Church.

Officers say they're continuing to examine security cameras in the area to find the offenders.

Anyone with information is urged to contact West Midlands Police via the Live Chat on their website or by calling 101 and quoting log 4475 from 5 Oct.