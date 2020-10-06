Primary school in Derby was 'deliberately' set on fire investigation finds

A primary school in Derby was 'deliberately' set on fire, following an investigation by the fire service.

Ravensdale Infant and Nursery School in Mickleover was destroyed following the blaze in the early hours of Monday (5 October).

Large parts of the primary school, in Devonshire Drive, were ablaze and residents were urged to protect themselves from smoke by keeping their windows and doors closed.

A police investigation into the circumstances of the fire continues.

Detectives have been conducting house-to-house enquiries and undertaking CCTV trawls of the area.

With the news that the fire was deliberate I would like to make this direct appeal to the public of Derby – someone out there has information about the person responsible and I would urge them to come forward in confidence. Derbyshire Police, Superintendent Sarah McAughtrie:

It was the second large-scale fire at a Derby school in two days after St Mary's Catholic Voluntary Academy in Darley Abbey was damaged in a blaze on Saturday (3 October).

The fire service have said at this time there is no evidence to suggest a link between the two school fires.

Superintendent McAughtrie said although there is 'no evidential link' between the two incidents, it has 'not been ruled out'.

She added 'while there is no evidence of wider risk to schools or other premises' in the city, extra patrols have been put in place to reassure the community.

