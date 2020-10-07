Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery reopens its doors

The doors at Birmingham's Museum and Art Gallery was back open for visitors today, for the first time since March.

There were new rules in place including advanced online bookings. This restricts visitor numbers and a one-way system was in operation around the build, which limits interaction between people.

New additions to the gallery include a two metre-wide collage showcasing some of Birmingham's most iconic landmarks and people. Benny's Babbies is on display for the first time since being launched digitally by local artist Cold War Steve, back in April.

Also on display for the first time at the Museum and Art Gallery is a portrait of girls education activist, Malala Yousafzai, who came to Birmingham to recover after being shot in Pakistan.

Although it's been a successful first day, there's no denying the damaging impact of the last seven months will be felt for some time yet.

People who visited the gallery today are just glad it's back open to the public.