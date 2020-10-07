Leicester: 100 days in lockdown

It's been 100 days since Leicester have been under local lockdown restrictions. Leicester was the first area in the country to be under these measures. Here is they moments within those 100 days, which began on 30 June.

30 June - Leicester goes into local lockdown

Non-essential shops were told to close once again.

Schools closed again apart from children of key workers.

Bars, restaurants and hairdressers that were due to re-open on July 4 with the rest of the country were told to remain closed.

People were told to only travel essential if essential.

People couldn't meet with other households, indoors or outdoors.