Clean Air Zone in Birmingham confirmed for June 2021

The Clean Air Zone in Birmingham is set to launch on the 1st of June 2021.

It means that daily charges will come into force for older, more polluting vehicles driving the city centre.

The scheme had been delayed twice, the first time was due to a government delay in delivering digital systems required to make the zones operational and enforceable.

It was setback again, this time due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the city council writing to the Government asking for a postponement.

At a meeting with the West Midlands Combined Authority in September, the Leader of the City Council, Ian Ward confirmed the Clean Air Zone would be delayed until the summer of 2021.

The Clean Air Zone will cover an area of the city inside the inner ring road (A4540Middleway).

Birmingham's Clean Air Zone has been confirmed for the 1st of June 2021 Credit: ITV News Central

The Council has said it is providing a range of exemptions and financial incentives, with a total value of £35m, to help residents, city centre workers and businesses prepare.

Poor air quality remains a public health risk and a Clean Air Zone provides the city with an effective tool for tackling this issue in the shortest possible time. The majority of drivers on Birmingham’s roads will not need to pay the daily charge but if you do then you may be eligible for an exemption or one of the financial incentives. Birmingham City Council, Cllr Waseem Zaffar:

