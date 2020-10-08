Man 'seriously injured' after multi-car collision on M5 

A man has been seriously injured after a multi-car crash on the M5 this morning (8th Oct).

The collisions forced emergency crews to close the northbound carriageway between Junctions 3 and 2 for much of the morning.

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent out three ambulances and a trauma team after receiving an emergency call just before 6am.

On arrival, crews discovered two patients and multiple vehicles that had been involved in the incident.

One of the patients, a man, was found to be in a serious condition. Ambulance staff administered specialist trauma care to him, before he was transported to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham, on blue lights and sirens. West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman

Ambulance crews say two other men were assessed and discharged at the scene with minor injuries.

