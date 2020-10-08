New walk-through coronavirus testing facility opens in Lincoln

A new walk-through coronavirus testing facility has opened for those with symptoms to book appointments at the Joseph Banks Laboratories Car Park at the University of Lincoln.

The testing centre opened yesterday (7th October), set up ahead of an influx of students to the city, but it is also open to the general public to book appointments.

Residents are being reminded by local health officials that they must book ahead, not just turn up — in line with national testing centre guidance.

The NHS in the calling for people to follow national guidance carefully.

The guidance is to:

Wash your hands regularly

Limit your contact with people not in your household

Stay at home when you can. If you do need to go out keep your distance – 2m ideally

Wear face coverings on public transport

Self-isolate for ten days and book a test if you have symptoms

