The RSPCA has issued a litter warning after a badger was found stuck in a discarded metal can.

A woman called the animal welfare charity after she heard a clattering noise in the garden of her home in Norman Avenue, Birmingham, and when she went to explore she came across the badger which was stuck in the metal object and was in distress.

Sadly when the badger was taken to the RSPCA’s Birmingham Animal Hospital in Newbrook it became evident the badger was so badly injured that a vet had to put the animal to sleep.

She had a number of injuries caused by trying to free herself from the bottle causing her front paw to be sliced off.

Credit: RSPCA

The animal charity say the sad incident highlights the need for people to dispose of litter properly - they have received more than 21,600 reports of animals injured or caught in litter over the past five years.

We deal with thousands of incidents every year where animals have been affected by litter - and they’re the ones that we know of. I’m sure for every animal we’re able to help there are many that go unseen, unreported and may even lose their lives.

Litter is one of the biggest hazards our wildlife faces today - and it’s something that’s very easy to resolve. We would always urge the public to take extra care to dispose of their rubbish responsibly so animals aren’t hurt. Animal rescuer, Cara Gibbon

