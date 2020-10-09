Large area near Birmingham city centre closed following stabbing

A large area near Birmingham City Centre has been closed by police after a man was stabbed last night (October 8th).

The man suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

Two ambulances were called to the scene. Credit: BPM Media

A large police cordon is in place, stretching across the road around the Cliveland Street area of Newtown.

His condition is not known and it's unclear whether any arrests have been made. West Midlands Police have not released any information more than 15 hours after the attack.West Midlands Ambulance Service has confirmed a man was stabbed in Cliveland Street. It happened just after 7.20pm. A statement said:

We were called to reports of a stabbing in Cliveland Street, Birmingham at 7.23pm last night. Two ambulances, a paramedic officer, a MERIT trauma doctor and a critical care paramedic attended. One man sustained serious injuries and was given trauma treatment on scene before being taken on blue lights to hospital for further checks. West Midlands Ambulance Service

The stabbing happened near Newtown Row, a key route in and out of the city centre for thousands of commuters. Student halls of residence are also nearby.Traders said they were shocked at opening for business to find the scene this morning. A businessman arrived at 7.30am to open up his factory on Cliveland Street and found the road sealed off.Speaking before the stabbing was confirmed, he said:

"There’s been a serious incident. I’ve heard it’s bad. It’s happened right in front of the university halls with young adults inside."It’s frightening and I’m shocked."