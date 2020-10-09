The Walsall boxer ready for a hit at the world title

A boxer from Walsall is set for the world stage as she steps into the ring next month to fight for the vacant WBA Bantamweight title.

Rachel Ball cause an upset by beating highly-rated Shannon Courtney last time she was in the ring. This time she will be the favourite, taking on Australia’s Ebanie Bridges.

Despite meeting on November 14th to do battle, the two have actually been friends for a few years - but that won’t get in the way of either boxer’s ambitions to be a world champion.