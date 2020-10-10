Police say a bar in Nottingham that had already been warned about breaking Covid rules has been told to close down until further notice.

Zinc Bar in West Bridgford was closed for allowing customers to mix in groups and not social distance.

Police say it comes just weeks after the bar was fined for breaking Covid-19 rules - it had already received two prior warnings.

As well as being closed the bar has been fined £2,000.

“With the numbers rising as quickly and sharply as they across Nottingham and Nottinghamshire right now it is even more important that people stick to the rules. We all have an incredibly important responsibility to adhere to the Coronavirus regulations to prevent the spread of the disease. Neighbourhood Inspector Craig Berry

The Council had received numerous complaints from concerned members of the public about the bar where people were seen freely mixing between groups and shaking hands.

Seven members of one of the groups later tested positive for Coronavirus.

It prompted the council to seek immediate closure of the premises for a month.