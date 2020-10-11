22 workers have been told to self isolate after an employee had a positive test Credit: ITV

Twenty-two JCB workers have been told to self-isolate after one oftheir colleagues tested positive for coronavirus.

They all work within the JCB World HQ at Rocester in Staffordshire .The company says it has followed Public Health England guidancefollowing the positive Covid-19 case and a deep clean has been carriedout.

An employee who works in the hydraulic business unit at JCB’s World HQ, in Rocester, has tested positive for Covid-19. "As a precaution, and in line with Public Health England guidelines, a deep clean of his working area was carried out and 22 colleagues were instructed to self-isolate for 14 days. None are displaying symptoms of Covid-19. A JCB spokesman

It is not the first time the World HQ site has been hit bycoronavirus. Twenty workers had to self-isolate after one of theircolleagues tested positive for coronavirus in late August.

All JCB employees affected will receive company sick pay 'subject toqualifying service'.