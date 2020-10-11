'Special discovery' found during renovation work in Coventry shopping precinct

Workers in Coventry have uncovered parts of an original cobbled paving dating back to the 19th Century.

Contractors found the cobbles below the current flooring in Upper Precinct, where regeneration work is taking place.

The paving is thought to date back to between the 1850s and 1900 - predating the Blitz bombings which destroyed large parts of the city.

They used to form Smithford Street. The council says the stones will be removed, and re-used in a future project, but a new home hasn't yet been decided.

It's the second discovery during works on Upper Precinct in recent months, after workers also found a unique tiled mosaic from the old White Lion Pub - which was believed to have been 150 years old.

The discovery of the cobbles is another fantastic finding, and much like the White Lion mosaic, completely unexpected. "We're committed to making the best of the old and the best of the new, so Eurovia - the contractors working in Upper Precinct - are going to carefully remove the cobbles and we'll be sure to make use of the stones in a future project. Cllr Jim O'Boyle, Coventry City Council

The council says the stones will be removed, and used again in a future project. Credit: BPM

The £11million works in the area include adding more greenery and a new water feature, while the historic Naiad statue will be brought back to sit in the middle.

This is another really special discovery that we've made in the city centre, uncovering another piece of the city's history - especially one that pre-dates the Blitz bombings. It's wonderful that we're able to save another small part of the past and that we'll be able to re-use them in future. Cllr Patricia Hetherton, Coventry City Council

It has previously been confirmed that the mosaic will feature as part of the Upper Precinct revamp, which is due to be completed in March 2021.