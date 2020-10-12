Nottinghamshire bar closes after continuously breaching Covid-19 rules

A bar in West Bridgford in Nottinghamshire has been closed and fined after failing to comply with coronavirus rules on several occasions.

Zinc has become the second bar in the county to close down after breaching Covid-19 guidelines.

It comes after Nottingham continues to have the highest coronavirus infection rate in England.

In the latest breach at Zinc bar, on Central Avenue, customers were seen mixing in groups and failed to follow social distancing guidelines.

Concerns addressed by the public were later confirmed by officers from the Environmental Health Team, who witnessed CCTV footage of customers entering the premises in large groups and being unchallenged by the business.

According to Rushcliffe Borough Council, this led to seven people later testing positive for coronavirus.

Credit: ITV News Central.

Nottinghamshire County Council and Nottinghamshire Police have now forced the premises to close its doors for a month.

Zinc has also been issued with a £2,000 fine and its operation as a business will now be reviewed on a weekly basis.

On what other occasions did Zinc breach coronavirus rules?

The bar was fined £1,000 for breaches on September 25 for failing to put measures in place to record customer details for NHS track and trace purposes.

They had also previously been hit with two smaller fines for allowingcustomers to consume food and drink on the premises during earlierlockdown measures.

Nottinghamshire Police Neighbourhood Inspector Craig Berry says that with numbers of people testing positive for coronavirus rising rapidly across Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, it's even more important now to stick to the rules.

Despite prior warning, Zinc persistently failed to follow the rules and this is unacceptable, and we will continue to take action against license holders that think they can act outside of the rules. Craig Berry, Nottinghamshire Police Neighbourhood Inspector

Read more: