Tighter coronavirus restrictions imposed on Nottinghamshire

Tighter coronavirus restrictions have been imposed on Nottinghamshire, the Prime Minister has announced.

It means there'll be no mixing of households or support bubbles in indoor settings - while the 'rule of six' remains for outdoor settings.

It comes as the city of Nottingham continues to have the highest coronavirus infection rate in England.

2,763 cases new cases recorded in the seven days to October 8th

The latest data shows Nottingham now has a rate of 830.0 cases per 100,000 people - that's a huge jump from the 314.5 per 100,000 figure being recorded in the seven days to October 1.

What do the tiers mean and what are the new restrictions?

The new restrictions imposed are part of a new three-tier system of local lockdown measures for England aimed at curbing a rising in national Covid-19 rates.

Nottinghamshire will be placed on 'high' level - Tier 2.

ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston said Tier Three will likely see pubs and restaurants closed, as well as bans on households mixing and advice against people travelling out of the area.

He understands Tier One restrictions will consist of the "Rule of Six" and the 10pm curfew for pubs and restaurants, while Tier Two bans hosting others in your home or garden.

While the new system is intended to simplify restrictions across England, ITV News understands the top tier could vary by area, with local leaders haggling over issues such as bans on leaving the region, the limits on socialising, and whether pubs and restaurants should be closed.

