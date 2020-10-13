OAP wins bravery award after tackling robber with walking stick

Grandma-of-three June Turner has won a bravery award after she tackled a robber by repeatedly hitting him with her walking stick.

The courageous 83-year-old was the winner in the Amplifon Awards for Brave Britons in the Act of Courage category.

On winning the award June said "I never thought I would get that".

The 83-year-old has run her newsagents in Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent, for 45 years.

She was behind the counter when the intruder burst into the shop at 6.30am covered in a blue sheet and demanding money from the till.

But June was having none of it and she "taught him a lesson" using the stick she uses after having a hip replacement 3 years ago.

The man was later arrested and jailed.