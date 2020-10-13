Teenager killed following moped crash in Tipton

A teenager has died after being in a collision with a car on his moped on Monday evening (12 October).

The 16-year-old was found lying on the road outside a nursing home on High Street in Princes End, Tipton.

Emergency services arrived at the scene around 8pm. A moped, believed to be involved in the incident, was lying in the road and a motorbike helmet visor could also be seen.

Police interviewed the driver of the car who stayed at the scene and is helping with enquiries.

The first ambulance crew commenced resuscitation efforts on the male, who was in a critical condition, whilst ambulance colleagues responded to the scene.

Once on scene, the team of ambulance staff and MERIT worked together to administer advanced life support to the patient.

Sadly, despite their very best efforts, nothing could be done to save the moped rider and he was confirmed deceased a short time later. West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman

