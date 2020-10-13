Which areas of the Midlands will have new local restrictions?
New coronavirus restrictions come into force tomorrow (14 October) following Boris Johnson's announcement of a 3 tier system for local restrictions.
It means that each area of the country will be placed under 'medium', 'high' or 'very high' alert levels and additional measures will be put in place accordingly.
Which areas in the Midlands will have new restrictions?
Nottingham and Nottinghamshire
The city of Nottingham still has the highest coronavirus infection rate in the country with 741 cases per 100,000 people.
The PM announced on Monday that from Wednesday (14 October) people in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire will not be able to mix households or support bubbles in indoor settings.
The 'rule of 6' will remain in place for outdoor settings.
Walsall
The infection rate in Walsall currently stands at 126 cases per 100,000 people.
So far the area has avoided additional, local lockdown measures but from tomorrow (14 October) it will be moved to the "high alert level".
This will bring Walsall in line with other parts of the West Midlands such as Birmingham and Wolverhampton.
The move will mean no household mixing in any indoor setting including homes, pubs and restaurants.
People will still be able to meet indoors with those in their support bubbles.
They can also meet outdoors with people who are not in their household or support bubble providing the group is no more than 6, as stated by the national 'rule of 6'.
Where else might new measures come into place?
Coventry
The infection rate in Coventry currently stands at around 140 cases per 100,000 people.
This is a higher rate than other areas in the West Midlands, such as Walsall, however the city has been placed in the tier 1 or "medium risk level".
It means people will have to stick to national guidelines, mainly the 'rule of 6' and pubs, bars and restaurants closing by 10pm.
It may be good news for some, but councillors say they're confused.
Which other areas already have additional measures in place?
West Midlands
Birmingham (tier 2 restrictions)
Sandwell (tier 2 restrictions)
Solihull (tier 2 restrictions)
Wolverhampton (tier 2 restrictions)
East Midlands
Leicester (tier 2 restrictions)
Oadby and Wigston (tier 2 restrictions)
What if I was shielding?
The government has released additional advice for vulnerable people who were shielding during lockdown.
It says that groups will be asked to shield if their area is placed in the "very high risk" category.
How do I know what tier my area is in?
The government have released a postcode checker for people to be able to check what tier their area falls into and what restrictions are in place.
You can also check coronavirus cases in your area using ITV's interactive map.
