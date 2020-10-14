Burst water main floods properties in Stoke-on-Trent

A burst water main has flooded properties and caused a road to close in a Stoke-on-Trent town centre this morning.

The incident is believed to have been ongoing since shortly before 4am and police say local residents may have reduced water due to the issue.

High Street, Tunstall road is closed in both directions - with police saying at least six businesses have been hit by the flood.

Staffs crews dealing large scale flooding affecting approximately one mile area at Tunstall Market, High Street, due to burst water main affecting many properties.

Severn Trent in attendance. Please be aware of road closures in this vicinity & take alternative traffic routes to avoid the area. A Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman

High street in Tunstall Credit: BPM Media

A police spokesman said: "Please avoid High Street in Tunstall as it is closed due to a burst water main. An area of around 300 metres from The Sneyd Arms Hotel is affected by the flooding. There are at least 6 businesses impacted."The road has been badly damaged by water so is likely to remain closed for some time while repairs are made. Officers are working with colleagues from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service, Severn Trent Water, Stoke-on-Trent City Council & utility companies.

