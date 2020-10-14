Ice rink in Nottingham painted blue to honour NHS

Motorpoint arena's ice rink in Nottingham has been painted blue to recognise the efforts by NHS workers during the coronavirus crisis.

Alongside painting the ice blue the team have hand painted a rainbow heart, something that's never been done before on an ice rink.

Credit: National Ice Centre

The blue Arena ice will open to the public and be available to skate on from Friday 16th October.

1,000 free skating tickets will be available for NHS and social care workers to skate on the opening day as a special thank you.

Credit: National Ice Centre

Martin Ingham, Chief Executive at the venue said: "Sadly, the Motorpoint Arena has bee out of action for over six months and we appreciate many music and event fans are missing the opportunity to have a great live experience with us."

"Since we're unable to host events in the current climate, we thought we'd try the next best thing and open the Arena for people to enjoy a new experience of ice skating in this tremendous space, while simultaneously paying tribute to the NHS and social care workers.""The gesture of painting the Arena ice blue upon reopening and offering free skating tickets for NHS and social care workers is our way of saying thanks for the exceptional service they have provided and continue to provide here in Nottingham and across the UK."

Read more: