Petition calls for UK hair industry to better educate stylists on afro hair

Hairdressers in Derby and Wolverhampton are backing a petition calling for the UK hair industry to make education on styling textured hair mandatory.

Learning how to cut and style afro hair is an option when students study for their NVQ qualification.

However one hairdresser, Jemima Bradley, has started a petition calling for The Hairdressing NVQ to include Afro Hair Education within the course.

On the change.org page it says: "we need to stand up, make a change for the sake of our black clients."

Colleen Mowatt, from Hair Creation in Derby, has been hairdressing for over 32 years and agrees there needs to be greater understanding right across the industry.

She says "the texture is really different in comparison to the caucasian hair type" and therefore there is a difference in how you care for it.

Salon Owner, Marie Camara from Wolverhampton, prides herself on her knowledge of styling afro hair.

She says training hairdressers in styling textured hair is essential to improve inclusivity within the industry.

In statement City and Guilds, who oversee training say:

"Students of the NVQ Level 2 Hairdressing, are taught the theory of cutting, colouring and styling Afro Caribbean hair. However, because of the demographics of the UK we cannot enforce that people MUST have cut and styled extremely curly type hair as part of their course."

