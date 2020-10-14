Police name man killed in Nottingham city centre attack

Nottinghamshire Police have named the man who was killed in Nottingham city centre on Monday (October 12).

Keany Kristal Kissingou-Mabiala, died from injuries sustained in an attack that took place in Milton Street in Nottingham, at around 1.15pm on Monday.

The 20-year-old died at the scene while Emergency services worked to treat him.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder, minutes after the incident was reported to police.

A 19-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of murder as part of detectives’ enquiries.

The boy and the man arrested remain in police custody on suspicion of murder.

Detective Inspector Steve Wragg, who is leading the investigation, describes the incident as "tragic".

He added: “At this moment in time, we are not looking for anyone else as part of our enquiries and I would like to thank the public for their cooperation and information to help us understand the circumstances of this attack."

“We are aware that Keany was a prominent figure in the local music scene and we understand that people are incredibly saddened to have learned of his death."

Specialist officers are currently working to support Keany's family.