Selly Oak residents given used coronavirus test kits by mistake

A small number of used coronavirus tests have been mistakenly given out during Drop and Collect services in Birmingham.

It was reported that the mistake took place during Drop and Collect activity in Selly Oak on Tuesday (October 13).

The incident involved seven houses and 25 testing kits.

Birmingham City Council launched the Drop and Collect Service to make it easier for people to get tested without having to leave the house.

Covid-19 test kits are given out freely to households across the city, and are picked up an hour later by staff from the council, NHS and Public Sector.

Birmingham City Council say the team was alerted within five minutes that the wrong tests had been given out and steps were taken to rectify the mistake.

The council want to "reassure residents that none of these tests were reused and while the outer packaging on one was opened, the inner pack containing the swab remained sealed and secure so there is no risk of contamination."

Drop and Collect is a vital part of helping to tackle the spread of Covid in our city, with around 100,000 tests being undertaken to date. Birmingham City Council

The council says the service is "being fully reviewed and any required changes to process will be implemented.”