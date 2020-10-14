Three killed as car hits tree in Kingswinford

Footage from Snapper SK. Warning: contains flashing images.

Three people have been killed after a car hit a tree in Kingswinford in Dudley.

A yellow Skoda Fabia, carrying five people, crashed on Bromley Lane at around 8.50pm on Tuesday (October 13).

Two teenage girls and a man in his 20's were pronounced dead at the scene, near the junction at Standhills Road.

The other two victims, a teenage boy and a teenage girl, are in a critical condition in hospital.

There was a police car in the vicinity of the collision, but at this stage it is not known if there was any interaction with the Skoda.

Police say this will form part of the investigation.

The investigation is at a really early stage, and we're trying to establish exactly what happened and why. I'd urge anyone who saw the Skoda driving in the area last night, or who may have captured anything on dash-cam footage, to get in touch with us as soon as possible. Sgt Dean Caswell, West Midlands Police

The families of all of those involved have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.