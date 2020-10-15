People are suspecting that anonymous Grafitti Artist Banksy has left his mark in Nottingham after artwork similar to his style has popped up in Lenton.

The painting on a building in Ilkeston road, at the junction with Rothesay Avenue, has attracted large crowds on the morning of October 15.

It shows a young girl hula-hooping a bicycle wheel, while the physical bike stands in front of her with a wheel missing.

Credit: Nottingham Live / BPM Media

The artwork has been painted on the building of Avi Hair and Beauty Salon.

Despite the owner, Surinder Kaur, not knowing who the artist initially was, she says "it will be magic if it was done by him".

It is also reported by her landlord that the artwork had been there for two to three days.

Many people who came to view the artwork today said the painting was perhaps referencing the former Raleigh headquarters, which were based in the now-listed Howitt Building in Lenton Boulevard.

Other residents and passers-by said the artwork should be kept regardless of who painted it, saying it adds "cheer" to the area, particularly amid the pandemic.

Who is Banksy?

Banksy is an anonymous street artist who has been active since the 1990s, his work is typically satirical and very much politically-focused.

He first came to fame in Bristol's underground scene.

While it may share the same stencilled-style, there have been manyimitations in the past.

Banksy also typically posts his new works on his Instagram page, butthere is yet to be any such post regarding the Nottingham painting.

