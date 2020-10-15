Parts of Derbyshire move to "high" Covid alert level from Saturday

It has been announced that parts of Derbyshire will move to tier two from Saturday after a surge of coronavirus cases.

The Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, told MPs in the House of Commons that North East Derbyshire, Chesterfield and Erewash will move to the "high" Covid alert level.

Derbyshire County Council say cases in these three areas remain among the highest in the county.

Here is the current infection rate per area:

Chesterfield - 118 per 100,000 people.

North East Derbyshire - 149 per 100,000 people.

Erewash - 153 per 100,000 people.

The announcement comes after discussions between the government, council leaders and MPs on how to manage the infection rate rise in the 3 districts.

The County Council has released the following advice:

Different households or support bubbles should not mix indoors – at home, someone else’s home, pubs, restaurants, hotels or other hospitality venues, leisure venues or shops.

Outdoors people should stick to the rule of 6, including children.

If going on holiday, this should only be with the people they live with or that are in their support bubble.

Family and friends can provide informal childcare as part of a childcare bubble - the bubble is limited to 2 households only so that informal childcare is provided by the same carers each time.

Only visit care homes in exceptional circumstances.

All businesses, leisure facilities and other places which are allowed to open by law can remain open providing they meet COVID-19 secure guidance.

Pubs, bars restaurants and other hospitality venues close at 10pm - drive-through services, click and collect and delivery services can continue after 10pm.

You can take part in sport and physical activity outdoors but organised indoor exercise classes are only permitted if it's possible to avoid mixing with people you don’t live with or share a support bubble with - there are exceptions for children and people with a disability.

