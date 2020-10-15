Wednesday Wave: A new campaign combatting loneliness
A new campaign began yesterday (14th October) aimed at combatting loneliness among the many vulnerable people who are not able to leave their homes, because of coronavirus.
People are being encouraged to wave at others through their windows for the "Wednesday Wave".
This has all come about thanks to a single wave in Worcester, now many care homes have now signed up to take part.
Yasmin Bodalbhai explains.
