Birmingham 2022 announce sporting schedule for Commonwealth Games

The sporting schedule has been announced for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

14 different sports will feature on the first day of competition (29 July 2022), including swimming, cricket, gymnastics and netball.

The marathon will be held the following day (30th July 2022).

The athletics will begin on (2nd August 2022).

19 sports & 8 para sports will feature in total.

The organisers have also announced two full weekends of sporting competition to allow as many people as possible to watch the games.

The opening ceremony will take place on 28th July 2022 and the closing ceremony will be on 8th August 2022.

Matt Kidson, Director of Sport, Birmingham 2022, says it's taken many months of work to get to this point.

Sporting schedule for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Credit: Birmingham 2022

The Games will be the largest sports event to be held in the UK since the 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The unveiling of the daily schedule marks another important milestone as we look towards the Games in 2022. It's great to see that for the first time ever at a Commonwealth Games, there will be two full weekends of sport offering more opportunities for everyone to experience Birmingham 2022. Nigel Huddleston, Minister for Sport, Tourism and Heritage

Highlights of the timetable announcement Credit: ITV News Central

A more detailed version of the schedule, including a session by session breakdown, is due to be unveiled in the coming months.