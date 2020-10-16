Nottingham City Council purchases two new electric refuse collection lorries

Two new electric refuse collection lorries will soon be on the roads and streets of Nottingham.

The city council says it has purchased two of the world's first Dennis Eagle eCollect fully electric refuse collection vehicles.

They will replace diesel equivalents.

The council estimates the lorries will save £32,000 per year in running costs and reduce carbon dioxide emissions in the city by 52 tonnes per year.

The authority already has 140 zero emission vehicles, including sweepers, cage tippers and minibuses.