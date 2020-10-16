Police are trying to find two men after a man in his 60s was stabbed in the chest in Birmingham.

It happened in Chapel Walk in Kings Norton shortly after 1.50pm on Thursday.

The man remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital. Officers believe he was robbed of his bike after being attacked.

Police are appealing to anyone with information who saw two men with a distinctive bike.

Two masked men were seen leaving the area with a yellow Specialized Crosstrail Elite Disc 2016 model. They headed in the direction of Brandwood Park.

Two masked men were seen leaving the area with the yellow Specialized Crosstrail Elite Disc 2016 model - like this one in the image Credit: West Midlands Police

Detective Inspector Al Teague, West Midlands Police, said: "A man has been left in a serious condition and we're working to establish the full circumstances around what happened.

"We need to trace the men with the bike - which is distinctive in colour - and we believe would stand out in your memory.

"If you were in the area and saw two men with the bike we need to speak to you as soon as possible."