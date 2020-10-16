Virus and Me: "If there are no opportunities out there then I can make my own"

Student, Raychelle Hall was about to finish her degree in Leicester when lockdown struck making it difficult to finish her fashion course and find a job.

Since going home she's had to adapt her skills to finish her course independently, and with job prospects looking bleak, she took up a hobby which has turned into a potential career.

She said she decided to start her own instagram to showcase her illustration work and started to look into starting her own business.

Two weeks ago Raychelle launched her own website and she decided to make her own income creating illustrations.

My mindset is what controls me and that's my limitation. If you've not got a limitation on my mindset then I can achieve anything I want to put my mind too. Raychelle Hall

Hannah Bechelet has been speaking to her for our series - the Virus and Me.

Read more: