West Midlands Police officer charged with three assaults

A West Midlands Police officer has been charged with three assaults which allegedly took place during separate incidents in Birmingham over a four-day period.

Police constable Declan Jones, 29, has been charged with common assaults in relation to the detention of a youth at Newtown, the stop and search of a man at Aston, and the stop and search of another man at Handsworth.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is conducting a series of ongoing investigations into allegations of excessive use of force by police officers in the city earlier this year.

IOPC say they began an independent investigation into the circumstances of the incident at Newtown following a voluntary referral from West Midlands Police on 30 April. Files of evidence from enquiries were passed to the Crown Prosecution Service which has now authorised the charges.PC Jones, who is based in Birmingham, will make his first appearance at Coventry Magistrates Court on 18th November this year.

He is currently suspended from duties.

