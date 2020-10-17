Banksy confirms Nottingham mystery artwork as his creation

World-famous street artist Banksy has confirmed an image painted on a wall in Lenton in Nottingham is his own creation.The illusive artist confirmed the news with a post on his official Instagram page on Saturday (October 17) morning.The work was spotted on a wall off Ilkeston Road in Nottingham on Tuesday, October 13, and shows a child hula-hooping with the missing tyre of a nearby bike.Speculation mounted earlier this week that is was made by the artist and Nottingham City Council installed a perspex screen next to it, though experts were not convinced it was a genuine Banksy.Earlier today a fellow street artist from Birmingham, Itchers, had laid claim to the work.Banksy confirms works are his only by posting on his Instagram page.

Read more: