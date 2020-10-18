Fourth Kingswinford crash victim dies in hospital

A teenager who had been fighting for his life after a car crash in Kingswinford, has died in hospital.

The 18-year-old - who has not been officially named - was critically injured when a yellow Skoda Fabia ploughed into a tree on Bromley Lane on Tuesday 13 October.He was taken to Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital but died four days later on Saturday 17 October.

16-year-old Lucy Tibbetts was a back seat passenger in the car when it crashed into a tree Credit: BPM Media

16-year-old Lucy Tibbets and another 16-year-old girl, who has not been formally named, were also killed in the crash.

The 21-year-old driver, Joshua Parkes, also died at the scene.A 16-year-old girl remains in hospital.West Midlands Police continue to investigate the circumstances leading to the crash.