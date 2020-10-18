Credit: Public inquiry into Birmingham Pub Bombings to be considered by Home Secretary

The Home Secretary has agreed to look into calls for a public inquiry into the 1974 Birmingham pub bombings.

In April 2019 an inquest found that 21 people were "unlawfully killed" following explosions in two pubs in the city centre - The Tavern in the Town and the Mulberry Bush.

The aftermath of the city centre explosions Credit: ITV News Central

One inquest witness described the explosions on the night of November 21 as "pure carnage".

220 people were also injured in what was then the deadliest post-Second World War attack on the British mainland, until the 7/7 London terrorist attacks in 2005.

Now following years of campaigning by relatives of the dead, and local leaders in the West Midlands, for answers about what happened, the Home Secretary Priti Patel says she will consider their views and official evidence - before deciding whether to go ahead.

The victims of the Birmingham Pub Bombings Credit: PA/Birmingham Inquests

What is a public inquiry?

It's an investigation set up by the government into matters of public importance.

They try to establish the truth about what happened in a particular scenario by examining evidence, and give recommendations to try to avoid future mistakes.

In the past, public inquiries have been held into health scandals, decisions to go to war and major disasters.

Conservative mayor of the West Midlands Andy Street has been involved in the campaign for an inquiry, led by the group Justice for the 21.

"Whilst this is not a firm commitment, it is a step towards securing a public inquiry and ultimately justice for the 21 murdered that night and their families.

I am firmly of the belief that the only way to achieve justice now is through an open, panel-led, public inquiry, and I will continue to make the case alongside the Justice for the 21 campaign."

"The families, and the city of Birmingham, need closure." Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands

In a statement, Ms Patel said,

"My sympathy remains with all those affected by these awful events 46 years ago. And I recognise the desire of the victims' families and the wider community to see those responsible brought to justice."

She also said she wanted to meet the bereaved families and visit the West Midlands.

Julie Hambleton Credit: BPM Media

Julie Hambleton, who lost her sister Maxine in the pub bombings, said:

"We welcome this opportunity to discuss the need for a statutory inquiry into the Birmingham Pub Bombings 1974 with the Home Secretary...

We believe that a public inquiry is the only mechanism of investigation to establish truth, justice and accountability for those murdered in the pub bombings."

Mr Street first called for a public inquiry into the bombings on the 45th anniversary last November.

Below is a timeline of the key events surrounding the Birmingham bombings: