The families of victims of the Birmingham Pub bombings in 1974 deserve to know the contents of intelligence documents that have a restriction on them until 2069 says a top QC.

Micheal Mansfield was one of the lead barristers who helped secure the release of the Birmingham Six who spent 16 years in prison before their convictions were overturned.

He made the comments as it was announced that a public inquiry into the bombings is being considered by the Home Secretary Priti Patel.

Micheal Mansfield told ITV News Central that getting access to the restricted materials will require a High Court judge but that getting to the bottom of what happened is vitally important.

