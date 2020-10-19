Campaign calls for more BAME characters in children's books

A campaign has been launched to make children's literature more inclusive.

ITV News Central spoke to father, Tru Powell about his struggle finding children's books where his sons are represented and what impact this lack of diversity has in the classroom.

Latest figures shows just 7% of children's books feature characters from an ethnic minority background.

Only 4% of children's books published in 2018 had a BAME main character.

And in over a quarter of the books background characters were the only form of representation.

Reporter, Nitya Rajan has been finding out more.

