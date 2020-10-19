Leicester Diwali celebrations go virtual

People in Leicester are being invited to join the city’s Diwali Day celebration virtually due to coronavirus.

With restrictions in place to stop the spread of the virus, crowds will not be gathering on Belgrave Road this year for the traditional entertainment and fireworks.

Instead, the city council is inviting people to take part in a shared Diwali Day celebration from the safety of their homes from 7pm.

Although both light switch on events have been cancelled but the city council says it's safely able to operate the 'Wheel of Light'.

Members of the public are being asked to send in their personal video messages, which could feature in a package of entertainment that will be streamed on the Visit Leicester website on Diwali Day (14th November).

People can use their video to wish a friend, or a family member, a happy Diwali.

Alongside the video messages, the Diwali Day programme will feature music, story-telling and dance – as well as the traditional lighting of the diva lamp.

Footage of firework displays from previous years will also be included in the virtual event.

We all need to find different ways to celebrate important festivals like Diwali and Christmas this year. Although we can’t meet up with our extended families in person this year, our virtual Diwali celebration will help bring people together for an experience they can share with a family member or a friend – wherever they are in the world.

We hope that people will enjoy recording their messages, and we look forward to sharing as many of them as possible as part of our Diwali Day programming. Deputy city mayor Cllr Piara Singh Clair

When will the Wheel of Light be coming to Leicester?

The wheel of light will be back in Leicester for the city's Diwali and Christmas celebrations.

It will be on Belgrave Road from this Friday, ahead of Diwali next month - it will then be moved to the city centre in the run up to Christmas.

