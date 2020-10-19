One in ten Leicestershire students were asked to self-isolate because of confirmed coronavirus cases in the first half-term back since lockdown.This means more 7,000 young people have lost time in the classroom as a result of the pandemic in just over seven weeks since the start of the new term.There were 261 cases in 75 city schools since students went back at the end of August and start of September.Leicester city council's strategic director for education, Martin Samuels said: "In context, just 0.3 per cent of pupils tested positive, with 87 per cent of pupils not needing to isolate. It's been amazing work by schools.He said: "It's a story of two halves really because while naturally we've seen cases at individual schools reported, and more than half of the city's schools have had cases, there's also the fact that so many children have been able to continue their education without any disruption at all."It's a credit to headteachers and all school staff that things have gone how they have."Mr Samuels added that a lot has been learned by education bosses in the first stint back in class since the national lockdown was lifted."It's only been half a term, but it's amazing how much we have already learned," he said.He explained that there are a number of factors to consider when analysing the numbers."The 7,200 figure sounds a lot but that isn't the number of pupils who were all self-isolating at one time, that's the total number of pupils who have had to self-isolate at some point in this first half term," he said."At most, at any one time there would have been no more than 2,000 pupils self-isolating which equates to around five per cent of all pupils in the city."

