Wasps confirm four more players test positive for COVID

Wasps Rugby have confirmed that four more members of the playing department have tested positive for coronavirus.

It follows the news last week that four players and three staff members had contracted the virus.

After consultation with the medical leads, the Club will continue not to train at this stage and those concerned are now self-isolating.

Exeter Chiefs and Bristol Bears have been made aware of the situation prior to the public release of this information.

A decision on whether the Club will play in Saturday’s Premiership Rugby Final will be made following the results of a further set of testing to be undertaken on Tuesday.

