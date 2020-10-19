Wayne Rooney has tweeted that he doesn't have Covid-19 after becoming embroiled in a coronavirus drama when he had a visit from a friend - who had been instructed to be tested and was later found to have the virus.

It comes after the Sun newspaper reported that the former England captain - now player-coach at Derby County - was "seething" with his friend, the entrepreneur Josh Bardsley, who visited him at on Thursday to give him a watch.

The paper said Bardsley, 21, had already been contacted by Test and Trace personnel, had taken a test and therefore should have been self-isolating. His test later came back positive.

Rooney, who is married to television personality Coleen and has four children, was unaware of any Covid-related concerns connected with Bardsley, and played in Derby's 1-0 home loss to Watford a day after the visit on Friday evening.

Government guidelines say anyone who has been in contact with a person who has tested positive must self-isolate for 14 days.

It is now likely that, at the least, the Derby and Watford squads along with their support staff will be forced to take tests. Rooney has already indicated he will take a test.

A statement from Rooney's management said the 34-year-old was "angry and disappointed" by Bardsley's actions.

"It was only today (Saturday) following media approaches and his own investigations that Wayne became aware that Josh had been contacted by track and trace before the visit and should not have come to his house," Statement from spokesman (printed in Sun newspaper)

Derby County Football Club didn't mention Wayne Rooney by name but said they were aware of a report in a national newspaper relating to a player being in contact with an individual which has tested positive for Covid-19.

On being made aware of this news the club has ensured that the appropriate measures were taken in line with strict EFL COVID-19 protocols and UK Government guidelines, which the club is operating under. The club will continue to adhere to the COVID-19 rules and protocols to ensure that the safest possible environment is provided for its players and staff. Derby County Football Club

Read more:

Parts of Derbyshire move to "high" Covid alert level

Banksy confirms mystery art work in Nottingham as his creation