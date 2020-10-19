A woman from Telford who was trafficked around the country by grooming gangs wants her story to help other survivors.

Lauren Priddey waived her right to anonymity to give her first television interview about how she used religion as a way of escaping the abuse she suffered for six years.

After a police investigation into the grooming of girls between 2007 and 2009, the men who attacked Lauren were prosecuted and jailed.

Police believe more than 100 girls may have been exploited over four decades and the independent inquiry into child sexual exploitation in Telford has been set up to establish the extent of this scandal.

In a moving interview, Lauren speaks openly about what she describes, as years of hell, from which there was no way out.

If you've been affected by anything in our report you can access the following websites for support: