Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after stabbing of cyclist

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder by police investigating the stabbing of a cyclist in Birmingham.

The teenager was detained at an address in Kings Norton this morning [Oct 20] following information given to West Midlands Police after an urgent public appeal for help.

The victim, a man in his 60s, was found with serious injuries on Chapel Walk last Thursday.

Officers cordoned off the street, and nearby Wharf Road, for a number of hours while they investigated.

The victim remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital. Officers believe the cyclist was robbed of his Specialized Crosstrail Elite Disc 2016 bike after being attacked by two people at around 1.50pm.

The attackers were later seen leaving the area in the direction of Brandwood Park.

Police are continuing to ask for anyone with information, or who saw anybody in the area with the yellow bike, to get in touch.

Detective Inspector Al Teague, from Force CID, said: "It's thanks to the response of the public we were able to identify and arrest a suspect this morning."

This happened in broad daylight and we still need to hear from anyone with information who can help our enquiries. Detective Inspector Al Teague, from Force CID

Anyone with information is urged to contact the force.