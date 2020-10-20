Cat dies after driver 'deliberately runs him over'

A cat has died after a car driver "deliberately mounted a kerb to run him over" in Leicester.

Two-year-old Walter survived the hit, which happened on Thursday (15th October) although despite the vets best efforts, he was severely injured and was put to sleep.Owner, Angie Wright, said she and her family had been left heartbroken and angry by what had happened.Angie said her neighbour came to let her know that Walter had been struck by a car while he was sitting on the pavement near a hedge.

She said a car came down the road in the opposite direction, bumped onto the kerb and cleaned him up, and drove off, my neighbour said there was no reason for them to have done that. Angie, Walters owner

She ran up the road to collect Walter but when she got to the site of the incident, on Glenmore Avenue in Shepshed, but at first, could not find him.Angie found Walter taking refuge in a hedge in someone's garden, and rushed him to the vet's.Walter had been seriously injured, with a broken pelvis and a fracture at the bottom of his spine.His bladder had also stopped working properly, and his front claws had become detached from when he had been dragging himself away from the incident.

Angie said she didn't want Walter to be put through any more pain so he was put to sleep yesterday afternoon.

The vehicle that hit Walter was described as a purple Peugeot-like car.Angie said she has been in touch with Leicestershire Police about the incident and said she would be filing an official report as soon as she had collected more information.

We're heartbroken, but I'm also really angry, If he had gone into the road and someone had run him over and it was an accident, I could accept that. But it's the fact that someone had done this deliberately. He wouldn't have seen it coming. He was just licking his paw. Angie, Walters owner

