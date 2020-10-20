Covid graffiti art murals unveiled in Derby to encourage Covid safety

As cases of the coronavirus in Derby continue to rise, a local graffiti artist has created two murals to encourage people in the city to help control the spread of coronavirus.

The murals were created by local graffiti artist. Credit: ITV News Central

Latest figures show cases have increased in the city. Nearby Erewash and Nottingham are already experiencing Tier 2 coronavirus restrictions and its feared Derby could join them.

The murals aim to encourage Derby residents to help control the spread of the virus in the city. Credit: ITV News Central

The two murals are aimed at young people and were created by local graffiti artists, working in partnership with the Council and music and arts organisation, Baby People.

