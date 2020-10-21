Almost 13 million pumpkins expected to be thrown away this year

Halloween is approaching and here's a fright - around 13 million pumpkins are expected to be thrown away this year, contributing to huge amounts of food waste.

After carving a lantern many of us simply discard the insides - but we're now being urged to re-think what we do with this versatile fruit.

Three in five people aren't aware that pumpkins from the supermarket, used for carving, are totally edible.

From creative curries, to sophisticated soups - the bin should be the last resort.

Our reporter Matt Price has been into the kitchen to find out more about the humble pumpkin.

