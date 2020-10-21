Conservator from Hereford restores ancient Indian artwork

A conservator from Hereford has managed to restore a nineteenth century Indian textile to its former splendour complete with silver and gold inlaid figures.

Emma Telford removed hundreds of years of grime off the rare and ancient artwork, six feet wide by seven feet long, with nothing more than a tiny dental flossing water device.

She had to devise a method for cleaning the ground fabric without disturbing the motifs.

I have a suction table like a dry cleaner's and I used a small dental tool as a pressure washer. As I sprayed the water in it got sucked through and the soiling was removed luckily just with cold water. Emma Telford

The Picchwai will now be framed before it's dispatched to its new owner.

