Man hospitalised after mystery substance attack in Dudley

Around 15 people were treated for breathing difficulties after a mystery substance was sprayed at a cluster of shops and restaurants in Dudley.

A man was taken to hospital after ambulances rushed to the scene just before 7.30pm last night (20th October).

Fire chiefs said the substance was sprayed inside branches of Pizza Hut, McDonald's and Tesco Express at The Arcade on Kent Street in Upper Gornal, Dudley.

We were called at 7.27pm to an incident involving one man entering into Pizza Hut and allegedly entering into . McDonald’s and Tesco and spraying a gaseous substance. A hazmat risk assessment was carried out. The substance has not yet been identified. West Midlands Police

Fifteen casualties reported discomfort and irritation to breathing, all were checked by West Midlands Ambulance service. One person was taken to hospital suffering palpitations.

We sent two fire engines from Dudley and Tipton to the scene at The Arcade in Upper Gornal. A support vehicle was also in attendance. The crew remained on the scene until 10.30pm. West Midlands Ambulance Service

