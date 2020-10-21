Nottingham Playhouse opens for the first time in seven months

Nottingham Playhouse will open its doors this evening for the first performance in seven months.

Tonight's production is part of the Unlocked Festival which will last for the next three weeks.

There will be both live and live-streamed work with a programme that features world class performers, East Midlands talent and specially commissioned productions.

There will be fewer audience members and a number of other safety measures in place to conform with government guidance on coronavirus.

What East Midlands based artists will be involved in the festival?

This Summer, in preparation for the temporary reopening, a call was issued for a new piece of work by an East Midlands artists.

Following fifty-seven submissions, a judging process took place and they decided to award two commissions instead of one.

These are Hand Me Down by hip-hop dance company Leicester Shuck by Nottingham based theatre company LaPelle's Factory.

Hand Me Down uses dance and spoken word to tell the story of three friends on opposite sides of British identity who are pulled apart in an increasingly aggressive debate about race.

Shuck combines fun with fear to tell the haunting and terrifyingly true tale of a demonic dog that has affected the identity of writer Olwen Davies's rural East Anglian community for hundreds of years.

Dani Crawshaw has been at Nottingham Playhouse to find out more.

Read more: